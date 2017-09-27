|30th Annual Conference will be held in Canberra
The annual conference of the History of Economic Thought Society of Australia will be held in Canberra, at University House of the Australian National University, from Monday the 25th of September to Wednesday the 27th of September, 2017
Our special speakers are Professor John Creedy (Victoria University of Wellington) and Jeremey Sheamur (Emeritus ANU).
The Conference dinner will be held at the historic Old Parliament House on the evening of Tuesday the 26th of September.
Papers may be submitted until the 11th of August 2017.
Registration is through Eventbrite and may be accessed here.
The Conference Convener is Dr William Coleman, of the Research School of Economics at the ANU, and a past president of HETSA.