History of Economic Thought Society of Australia
New editors of the History of Economics Review Journal.

Please note that the new editors for the journal are:

Bruce Littleboy

Address

University of Queensland

Email:  This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Geoff Brooke

Address

Auckland University of Technology

Email:  This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Submissions (articles, review articles, notices and communications, book reviews and books for review) should be sent to the Editors at their email address.
 
